When

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., December 27, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

The National Packard Museum 1899 Mahoning Ave N.W. Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

WARREN, Ohio — The National Packard Museum announced the latest addition to its permanent collection of significant Packard automobiles: a limited-edition 1953 Packard Caribbean Sports Convertible,

The car, a generous gift from Robert Ryan of Southport, North Carolina, is now on display in the museum’s special exhibit entitled “Packard’s Fabulous 50s.”

In 1952, the Packard Motor Car Company hired former Hotpoint CEO James Nance to reinvigorate the brand and reclaim its position as America’s top luxury automaker. Under Nance’s leadership, Packard upgraded its line-up for 1953, introducing several new, more expensive and luxurious models, none more significant than the limited-edition Caribbean Sports Convertible.

The Caribbean was designed by Packard’s talented chief stylist, Richard Teague. Taking his inspiration from Packard’s award-winning 1951 Pan-American show car, Teague modified a standard, conservatively styled Packard ragtop to create the European-style sports convertible. Teague removed the fender skirts, exposing special Kelsey-Hayes wire wheels and added a continental tire mount at the rear of the trunk. An air scoop on the lowered hood was part of the cooling system as well as a styling feature. Each of the limited-edition Caribbeans was assembled in Packard’s massive factory in Detroit, before shipment to Mitchell-Bentley in Ionia, Michigan for modification.

The 1953 Caribbean was powered by Packard’s 180 horsepower L-head, in-line eight-cylinder engine. Ultramatic 2-speed automatic transmission, power steering and Easamatic power brakes were available options. Typical of the vibrant colors of the early 1950s, a customer could choose between Polaris Blue, Gulf Green Metallic, Matador Maroon and Sahara Sand. The base price of the 1953 Caribbean was $5,210 ($65,000 in today’s dollars).

As an exclusive, limited-edition vehicle, only 750 Caribbeans were manufactured in 1953. Designed to compete against Cadillac’s new El Dorado convertible, the Caribbean was a huge success in its first year. Packard sold 750 Caribbeans, topping the 532 El Dorados Cadillac sold that same year.

The National Packard Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (65 and older), $8 for children (aged 7-12) and children under 7 are free. Cameras and flash photography are welcome. For group rates or more information, visit packardmuseum.org or call 330-394-1899.