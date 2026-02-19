Sat., February 28, 2026 All Day Event
Happy Days Lodge
500 W. Streetsboro Road
Peninsula, Ohio
Cuyahoga Valley National Park is hosting a volunteer open house Feb. 28 from 1-3:30 p.m. at Happy Days Lodge, 500 W. Streetsboro Road (Route 303) in Peninsula, Ohio. Contact the volunteer office at volunteer@forcvnp.org or 440-717-3846, or visit Volunteers-In-Parks – Cuyahoga Valley National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) for information regarding these opportunities.
