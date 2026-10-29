When

Fri., November 13, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., November 14, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

Navarre Bethlehem Historical Society 123 High St. NW Navarre, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Navarre Bethlehem Historical Society to host Christmas event

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Navarre Bethlehem Historical Society will host Christmas in Bethlehem on Nov. 13 and 14 at the historical society, 123 High St. NW, Navarre. There will be a parade on Nov. 13, as well as fire trucks carrying Santa Claus and the mayor.

The event will also feature a boutique with holiday items on sale and the Matthews Museum, 23 High St. NW, Navarre, will have World War II articles on display. The historical society is accepting donations for Christmas items every Wednesday from 9-11:30 a.m. until Nov. 11. The museum will be closed after Nov. 14 for the winter holiday and will open again on Jan. 6, 2027.

The museum will continue accepting clean aluminum cans. Additionally, the Navarre Bethlehem Historical Society had a successful car show on Sept. 27 where it had a turnout of over 155 cars. Through an Ohio grant and member donations, the historical society recently replaced two furnaces, two roofs and vinyl fence and spouting on the education building.

For more information, call 330-879-5938.