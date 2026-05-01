When

Thu., May 07, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

New Garden Methodist Church 7165 State Route 9 Hanoverton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

HANOVERTON, Ohio — New Garden Methodist Church will host a Rummage Sale May 7 and May 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 7165 State Route 9.

Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 7 and 8, and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 9. Large bags are $5.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/1643354882581736/.