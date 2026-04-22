North Allegheny Horseman’s Association 2026 Open/Fun Shows
Sun., June 07, 2026 at 9:00am
Sun., June 07, 2026 at 5:00pm
North Park Show Ring, Allegheny County Pittsburgh PA
10201-10219 Kummer Rd
Wexford, PA
NAHA Open/Fun Show Series – 6/7/26, 7/19/26, 8/16/26, and 9/27/36
9:00 am start Rain or Shine
Paybacks: (any money not picked up by the end of the show is reverts back to the NAHA club)
20 or More: $10, $8, $6, $4, $3
12 – 19: $8, $6, $4, $3
7-11: $6, $4, $3
6 or less: ribbons only
Jackpot Payback: 75% of the entries
Entry Fees:
Grounds Fee: $5 per horse/rider combo (non member)
$3 per horse/rider combo (NAHA member)
Entry Fee: $7 per class (non member)
$5 per class (NAHA member)
Jackpot Fee: $10 per class
Contest Classes will NOT start prior to 2:30 pm
Refreshment Stand on grounds
For information call Joe Ford at 412.784.0806 or Jeff Sears at 412.559.2372
Photos