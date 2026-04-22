When

Sun., June 07, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., June 07, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

North Park Show Ring, Allegheny County Pittsburgh PA 10201-10219 Kummer Rd Wexford, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

NAHA Open/Fun Show Series – 6/7/26, 7/19/26, 8/16/26, and 9/27/36

9:00 am start Rain or Shine

Paybacks: (any money not picked up by the end of the show is reverts back to the NAHA club)

20 or More: $10, $8, $6, $4, $3

12 – 19: $8, $6, $4, $3

7-11: $6, $4, $3

6 or less: ribbons only

Jackpot Payback: 75% of the entries

Entry Fees:

Grounds Fee: $5 per horse/rider combo (non member)

$3 per horse/rider combo (NAHA member)

Entry Fee: $7 per class (non member)

$5 per class (NAHA member)

Jackpot Fee: $10 per class

Contest Classes will NOT start prior to 2:30 pm

Refreshment Stand on grounds

For information call Joe Ford at 412.784.0806 or Jeff Sears at 412.559.2372