Northwestern PA Crops Conference Presented by Penn State Extension and Allegheny Mineral Corp.
Tue., February 24, 2026 at 9:00am
Tue., February 24, 2026 at 1:00pm
The Atrium at Eisler Farms
1031 New Castle Road
Prospect, PA
Join Penn State Extension for Crops Day, your opportunity to gain timely insights from field and forage crops specialists and educators. Discover innovative practices for the upcoming season, explore the latest agronomic research, products, and technology, and reflect on the successes and challenges of 2025 crop production. With events held across the state, each Crops Day features a region-specific agenda designed to equip you with practical knowledge and fresh strategies for the year ahead.
Several local agricultural companies—including lenders, applicators, seed suppliers, equipment dealers, and more—will be in attendance, showcasing their products and providing support while answering questions. This is an excellent opportunity to discuss your specific crop needs and explore the latest product offerings.
Registration Fee: $0
Limited Spots Remain. Pre-Register at
https://extension.psu.edu/crops-day-allegheny-mineral or by calling the Penn State customer service line at 877-345-0691, Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 5 PM.
Photos