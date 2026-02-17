When

Tue., February 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Tue., February 24, 2026 at 1:00pm

The Atrium at Eisler Farms 1031 New Castle Road Prospect, PA

Join Penn State Extension for Crops Day, your opportunity to gain timely insights from field and forage crops specialists and educators. Discover innovative practices for the upcoming season, explore the latest agronomic research, products, and technology, and reflect on the successes and challenges of 2025 crop production. With events held across the state, each Crops Day features a region-specific agenda designed to equip you with practical knowledge and fresh strategies for the year ahead.

Several local agricultural companies—including lenders, applicators, seed suppliers, equipment dealers, and more—will be in attendance, showcasing their products and providing support while answering questions. This is an excellent opportunity to discuss your specific crop needs and explore the latest product offerings.

Registration Fee: $0

Limited Spots Remain. Pre-Register at

https://extension.psu.edu/crops-day-allegheny-mineral or by calling the Penn State customer service line at 877-345-0691, Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 5 PM.