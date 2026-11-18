When

Tue., November 24, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Fri., January 08, 2027 at 11:30pm

Event Venue

Historic Business District 155 N. 4th St. Steubenville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Nutcracker Village opens Nov. 24 in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Free and open to the public, the Steubenville Nutcracker Village is a collection of over 200 life-size nutcrackers that have all been handcrafted in the woodshops of Nelson’s of Steubenville.

The nutcrackers are displayed outdoors 24/7 throughout the downtown Historic Business District, 155 N. 4th St., Steubenville, amid lights, Christmas trees and elves, starting Nov. 24 and running through Jan. 8. Nutcracker displays include the Wizard of Oz Nutcrackers along a yellow brick road, a peaceful Sanctuary Garden with a beautiful nativity creche surrounded by saintly nutcrackers, and the Nutcracker Suite characters, complete with a 9-foot-tall Mouse King. Additional attractions during weekends at the Nutcracker Village include the Advent Market & German Beer Garden, hayrides and trolley rides through the nutcracker displays, a Nutcracker Storywalk put on by the local library, a unique collection of over 200 Nativities, and a Children’s Corner with free activities and photos with Santa every weekend!

While the nutcrackers are displayed 24/7, various shops and info centers are limited to daytime hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m., typically). For more information, visit www.steubenvillenutcrackervillage.com