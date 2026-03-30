When

Wed., April 22, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Wed., April 22, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Winebrenner Auditorium, University of Findlay 950 N. Main St. Findlay, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Protect One Health in Ohio (Protect OHIO) initiative addresses the shortage of veterinarians in rural Ohio and safeguards Ohio’s agricultural economy. Backed by Gov. Mike DeWine, state legislators and other stakeholders, Protect OHIO adopts a One Health approach – integrating animal, human and environmental health – to address pressing needs across Ohio’s rural communities and livestock sectors. With state budget funds secured, other college and university resources identified and additional stakeholder support in place, the college is moving quickly to implement Protect OHIO and deliver a measurable impact across the state.

The college will host a series of Protect OHIO Town Halls to discuss statewide efforts to strengthen Ohio’s veterinary workforce and enhance disease preparedness. Each event will include remarks from Rustin Moore, DVM, PhD, DACVS, Rita Jean Wolfe Endowed Dean, updates from Protect OHIO working group leaders and a community conversation focused on building a resilient future for Ohio’s animal and public health.

Who should attend? Producers, veterinarians, extension educators, agricultural partners, 4-H and FFA leaders, local officials, public health and safety leaders, guidance counselors and students interested in veterinary careers.

Register to attend today at https://vet.osu.edu/events/protect-ohio-town-hall-findlay