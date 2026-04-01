OPSB denies solar energy project in Morrow County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board recently denied a proposal to build a 726-acre solar farm in Morrow County based on strong local opposition to the project.

Crossroads Solar I, LLC, developed by Open Road Renewables, proposed to build a 94 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Cardington, Lincoln and Westfield townships.

The OPSB found that, based on the opposition to the project from each of the local elected government entities within the project area and their constituents who are impacted, the proposed project would fail to serve the “public interest, convenience, and necessity” as required under Ohio law.

The board said its analysis used a “broad lens to consider the many local interests and concerns regarding the project.” The board ruled that any positive benefits from the project are outweighed by the consistent and substantial opposition to the project by area residents and as expressed through local governmental entities.

These include the lack of commitment to local sheep grazing, despite being a highly publicized component of the project, as well as a lack of trust from local governments due to the developer’s plans to sell the rights to another company before the facility is operational.

The Ohio Environmental Council expressed concern following the OPSB’s decision, saying the project was initially recommended for approval by OPSB staff, who found that it met state siting standards and served the public interest, but the recommendation was later reversed following a local township’s non-unanimous resolution opposing the project. The OEC also brought up reporting by nonprofit newsroom Canary Media showing dozens of fake or duplicate online comments in opposition.

A copy of the opinion and order is available at OPSB.ohio.gov.