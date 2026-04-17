When

Wed., April 29, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., April 29, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Kelly Center - McCoy Room, Wilmington College College St. Wilmington, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Protect One Health in Ohio (Protect OHIO) initiative addresses the shortage of veterinarians in rural Ohio and safeguards Ohio’s agricultural economy. Backed by Gov. Mike DeWine, state legislators and other stakeholders, Protect OHIO adopts a One Health approach – integrating animal, human and environmental health – to address pressing needs across Ohio’s rural communities and livestock sectors. With state budget funds secured, other college and university resources identified and additional stakeholder support in place, the college is moving quickly to implement Protect OHIO and deliver a measurable impact across the state.

The college will host a series of Protect OHIO Town Halls to discuss statewide efforts to strengthen Ohio’s veterinary workforce and enhance disease preparedness. Each event will include remarks from Rustin Moore, DVM, PhD, DACVS, Rita Jean Wolfe Endowed Dean, updates from Protect OHIO working group leaders and a community conversation focused on building a resilient future for Ohio’s animal and public health.

Who should attend? Producers, veterinarians, extension educators, agricultural partners, 4-H and FFA leaders, local officials, public health and safety leaders, guidance counselors and students interested in veterinary careers.

Register to attend today at https://vet.osu.edu/events/protect-ohio-town-hall-wilmington