Sat., October 17, 2026 at 9:00am
Sun., October 18, 2026 at 5:00pm
Old Bedford Village,
220 Sawblade Road
Bedford, PA
Old Bedford Village to host
BEDFORD, Pa. — Old Bedford Village will host a series of fall events in October.
Old Bedford Village will host its Pumpkinfest on Oct. 17-18 at the village. Visitors will get to enjoy fall activities including pumpkin carving, scarecrow making and games. Snacks will also be available. The cost to attend is $12 for adult, $7 for students ages 15-17 and free for children under 14. For more information, visit oldbedfordvillage.com/events/.
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