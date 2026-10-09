When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Old Bedford Village,

220 Sawblade Road

Bedford, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Old Bedford Village to host

BEDFORD, Pa. — Old Bedford Village will host a series of fall events in October.

Old Bedford Village will host its Pumpkinfest on Oct. 17-18 at the village. Visitors will get to enjoy fall activities including pumpkin carving, scarecrow making and games. Snacks will also be available. The cost to attend is $12 for adult, $7 for students ages 15-17 and free for children under 14. For more information, visit oldbedfordvillage.com/events/.

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