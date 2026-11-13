Sun., December 06, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., December 06, 2026 All Day Event
LOOP Youngstown Arts & Culture Center
805 Mahoning Ave.
Youngstown, OH
Our artists are opening their studios for a Holiday Sale on December 6th. This is the perfect opportunity to see the space, purchase unique artist-made gifts, enjoy live Christmas music, and view the winter-themed gallery exhibition. We’ll be raffling artwork by local artists, Bryn Zellers (and more!).
https://www.loopyoungstown.org/post/open-studio-holiday-sale-dec-6
*Gifts made by studio artists
*Live Christmas music
*Winter-themed gallery opening by artists of the LOOP
*Refreshments available from caterer Susan Payton
*Art raffle
Parking: available at the Youngstown Maennerchor on Marshall St. and the Calvin Center
Photos