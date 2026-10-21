When

Mon., November 09, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Mon., November 09, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Best Western Premier, 800 E. Park Drive Harrisburg, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Mid-Atlantic Organic and Sustainable Agricultural Exchange, slated for Nov. 9 at the Best Western Premier, 800 E. Park Drive, Harrisburg, will give farmers and agricultural industry professionals the opportunity to learn the latest research and practical strategies to strengthen their operations.

The conference will feature a variety of dedicated educational tracks in grain crops, horticulture, livestock and dairy to showcase current organic and regenerative production research alongside proven on-farm applications.

Participants will gain valuable insights from farmer and grain marketing panels, take part in interactive discussion groups, and connect with exhibitors offering products, services, and solutions designed to support a wide range of agricultural enterprises.

Among other topics, participants will learn: Current research and best management recommendations in organic dairy, grain crop, horticulture and livestock production; the process of transitioning to organic production systems; farm biosecurity practices to support herd and crop health; grain marketing opportunities and strategies; approaches to improving farm profitability.

Organizers noted that space is limited, so preregistration before Oct. 30 is required. Exhibitors can register for a fee of $200; non-profit exhibitors can register for $50; general registration is $25 prior to Oct. 30 after which the fee will be $30.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/mid-atlantic-organic-and-sustainable-agricultural-exchange.