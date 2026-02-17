When

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County will host the second session of its 2026 AgriSeries on Feb. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Mahoning County office, 490 South Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.

The program will discuss farm succession planning. David Morrison, Ohio State University professor and farm management specialist, will share proactive strategies with attendees that will help support successful transitions from one generation to the next.

This will include how to start and navigate meaningful succession conversations; planning for the transfer of ownership, management and assets and reducing uncertainty and conflict during generational transitions.

The program is for farm owners, family members and agricultural professionals.

The cost to attend the workshop is $5 per person. Registration is required. To register, call 330-456-4889.

The 2026 AgriSeries is held by OSU Extension Mahoning County in partnership with the Ohio Farm Bureau Mahoning County and Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District.