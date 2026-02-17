When

Wed., February 25, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Wed., February 25, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Mahoning County 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — OSU Extension will offer “How to Start Your Plants from Seeds” Feb. 25 from 2-3 p.m. at OSU Extension Mahoning County, 490 S. Broad St.

Attendees can learn the most up-to-date information available to help successfully start plants from seeds. Starting plants from seeds can save money and increase the variety of plants available for the garden — especially those hard-to-find natives needed for our pollinators. Speakers at the event will include Peg Zeleznik, master gardener volunteer, and Kristen Eisenhauer, 4-H and Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator.

The $10 registration fee includes speakers, demonstrations, handouts and seeds to take home. Register by calling 330-533-5538.