When

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., April 09, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County – Schiappa Branch 4141 Mall Drive Steubenville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — To help residents better understand tick risks and management strategies, Ohio State University Extension will host Tick Talk on April 9, from 6-7 p.m. at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County – Schiappa Branch, located at 4141 Mall Drive, Steubenville, Ohio.

This educational program will provide an overview of tick species of concern in Ohio, with a focus on those most commonly encountered by residents, outdoor enthusiasts, and landowners. Participants will learn how to identify ticks found in the region, understand tick‑borne diseases and their associated health risks, and recognize symptoms to watch for following tick exposure.

The session will be led by Timothy McDermott, DVM, assistant professor in Agriculture and Natural Resources, who brings extensive expertise in tick biology, disease transmission, and management strategies. Attendees will leave with practical information on tick prevention, monitoring, and management for both personal and property‑level protection.

Tick Talk is open to the public and designed for anyone who spends time outdoors, including homeowners, hikers, gardeners, farmers and families with pets or livestock. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by April 8.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call 740‑461‑6136 or email lyon.194@osu.edu. Additional information can be found at jefferson.osu.edu.