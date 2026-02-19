When

Sat., March 14, 2026 at 8:30am

Sat., March 14, 2026 at 4:30pm

Shisler Conference Center 1680 Madison Ave. Wooster, OH

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio State University Small Farm Team will host its annual New and Small Farm Conference on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. The conference is intended to help new and small-scale farmers across the state create profitable sustainable farms through education, networking and access to university and industry resources.

The event will feature educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations and networking opportunities. Workshops will look at topics such as sustainable production methods, marketing strategies, land and resource management, diversification options and funding opportunities for farm development. Keynote speaker Michael Kilpatrick will share approaches to sustainable farm strategies for thriving in modern agriculture. Attendees will also get to talk with OSU Extension educators, producers and agricultural industry experts who can provide guidance.

The cost to attend is $95. To register for the conference, visit u.osu.edu/gofarmohio. For questions, contact Carri at 419-947-1070 or jagger.6@osu.edu or Sabrina at 740-397-0401 or schirtzinger.55@osu.edu.