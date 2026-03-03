When

Tue., March 17, 2026 at 9:30am

Tue., March 17, 2026 at 3:00pm

Washington County Conservation Office 50 Old Hickory Ridge Road Washington, PA

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Farm Link will host a farm succession workshop on March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Conservation Office, 50 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, Pennsylvania.

The workshop will share information on various ways to create a farm succession and transition plan. Attendees will receive assistance on how to work through the myths and stumbling blocks of moving forward with a farm succession and transition plan. Topics and speakers will consist of legal considerations, presented by Attorneys Robert L. Clark and Robert L. Clark Jr. from Clark and Clark Law, P.C.; farm succession: getting your financial house in order, by Phil Taylor from Farm Credit, business consultant farm family communications and long term care and the farm, by Darlene Livingston, executive director of Pennsylvania Farm Link.

Attendees will also get to participate in breakout sessions, and will receive farm succession resource workbooks,a long term care and the farm booklet and lunch. Space is limited and registration is required by March 10. The event is being hosted in partnership with Washington County Conservation District and supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Ag Business Development Center.

There is a registration fee of $10 to hold your space; this will be refunded at the workshop.To register, visit pafarmlink.org/events/ or call 724-541-0387.