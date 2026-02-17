When

Tue., March 10, 2026 at 7:00pm

Tue., March 10, 2026 at 9:00pm

Penn State Altoona - Aaron Building 1431 12th Ave - Room 6 Altoona, PA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Fiber enthusiasts, felters or anyone interested in learning more about wool can attend an upcoming event hosted by Penn State Extension, “Wool Wonders: Exploring Wool Through Felted Eggs.” The event will occur from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 10 at the Penn State Altoona campus, Aaron Building, 1431 12th Ave., Room 6, Altoona.

The workshop will cover the characteristics of wool fiber, ways wool supports sustainability and eco-friendly practices, tips for choosing wool roving, felting techniques and the steps for creating and decorating a felted egg. Presenters at the workshop will include Genevieve Christ, extension educator, and Mattie Horchler, livestock extension educator.

The $25 registration fee includes felting tools and wool roving. Participants must register by March. 3.

More information is available by visiting tinyurl.com/v89euckk or by calling 877-345-0691.