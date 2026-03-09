When

Wed., April 08, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Thu., April 09, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Live! Casino Pittsburgh 5260 US-30 Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Phone

(724) 933-7306

Website

Posted In

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA) will host its 2026 spring meeting, “The Power Beneath Your Feet,” on April 8 and 9 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, 5260 US-30, Greensburg, Pa., convening industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the future of Pennsylvania’s oil and natural gas industry.

As state and federal energy policies continue to evolve, decisions made in Harrisburg will have significant implications for industry investment and operations. At the same time, rising electricity demand driven by electrification, artificial intelligence and data centers underscores the importance of reliable, domestic energy production.

The spring meeting will feature a full day of business sessions, regulatory and market updates and expert perspectives. Confirmed speakers include Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Gabriella Hoffman of the Independent Women’s Forum Center for Energy & Conservation, along with industry leaders and state agency representatives.

The event also offers extensive networking, including a dedicated exhibit area and evening receptions. Exhibitor space is limited and nearly sold out.

Early-bird registration is available through March 9, with registration closing April 1.

For details and registration, visit tinyurl.com/bdzehhmm or contact deana@pioga.org for exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities.