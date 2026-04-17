Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 53 (4-16-26)

Episode 53
In episode 53, Paul and Rachel break down the headlines from the April 16 edition, including:
- Nimishillen Wetlands preserved, protecting 47 acres from development in Stark County
- Farmers, local officials fight against MARL transmission line in Pa., W.Va.
- Farmers, vets react to OSU plan: More veterinarians needed but retention is key
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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!