When

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., November 04, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Mahoning County Extension 490 S. Broad St. Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pesticide exam prep class coming to Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio — A class for those preparing to take the Pesticide Applicators Exam will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.

The class will cover testing and study strategies, along with basic information likely to be included on the exam.

To register, email shoemaker.306@osu.edu or call 330-967-7249.