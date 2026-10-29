Wed., November 04, 2026 at 6:00pm
Wed., November 04, 2026 at 7:00pm
Mahoning County Extension
490 S. Broad St.
Canfield, OH
Pesticide exam prep class coming to Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio — A class for those preparing to take the Pesticide Applicators Exam will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Mahoning County Extension, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.
The class will cover testing and study strategies, along with basic information likely to be included on the exam.
To register, email shoemaker.306@osu.edu or call 330-967-7249.
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