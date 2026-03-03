When

Wed., March 18, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., March 18, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

OSU Extension Mahoning County 490 S. Broad Street Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANFIELD, Ohio — Learn how Ohio’s earliest inhabitants lived, worked, and survived during Prehistoric People and Tools of Ohio, an illustrated educational program hosted by Ohio State University Extension on March 18, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield.

The presentation will be led by John Chuey, a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Archaeological Society, who brings more than 35 years of archaeological experience to the program. Chuey will guide attendees through the tools left behind by prehistoric peoples, focusing on flint and stone artifacts, ancient manufacturing techniques, and the practical and cultural roles these tools played in daily life.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of how early peoples shaped stone into essential implements and how these tools defined survival and community in prehistoric Ohio.

The registration fee is $5 per program or $30 for the full naturalist series. Credit cards, cash, and checks made payable to OSU Extension are accepted. Advance registration is encouraged by calling 330-533-5538. No refunds.

Learn more here: go.osu.edu/naturalistseries