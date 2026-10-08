Fri., November 06, 2026 at 8:30am
Fri., November 06, 2026 at 3:00pm
Penn Harris Hotel
1150 Camp Hill Bypass
Camp Hill, PA
PSU to host Energy and Ag Conference
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University Extension will host an Energy and Agriculture Conference on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Farmers, landowners and industry professionals will learn about practical energy solutions for Pennsylvania agriculture. This full-day event will highlight solar and agrivoltaics, distributed wind and energy efficiency through expert panels featuring installers, farmers and energy specialists. Participants will also hear from legal experts and state funding agencies about funding and technical assistance opportunities for farm energy projects. The cost is $20. The registration deadline is Oct. 16 at 11:45 p.m. For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/energy-and-agriculture-conference.
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