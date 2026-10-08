When

Fri., November 06, 2026 at 8:30am

Until

Fri., November 06, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Penn Harris Hotel

1150 Camp Hill Bypass

Camp Hill, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PSU to host Energy and Ag Conference

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State University Extension will host an Energy and Agriculture Conference on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Farmers, landowners and industry professionals will learn about practical energy solutions for Pennsylvania agriculture. This full-day event will highlight solar and agrivoltaics, distributed wind and energy efficiency through expert panels featuring installers, farmers and energy specialists. Participants will also hear from legal experts and state funding agencies about funding and technical assistance opportunities for farm energy projects. The cost is $20. The registration deadline is Oct. 16 at 11:45 p.m. For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/energy-and-agriculture-conference.

Photos

Map