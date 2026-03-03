When

Sat., March 21, 2026

Sat., March 21, 2026

Richfield Historical Society 3907 Broadview St. Richfield, OH

RICHLAND, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society is holding its annual Cabin Fever Tour March 21. Created in 2009, it continues to be a popular event which offers individuals the opportunity to escape their winter doldrums and visit treasure houses of local history, art, antiques, cuisine, gardening, gift items and much more in the communities of Richfield, Hinckley, and Peninsula.

More detailed information about tour participants — including locations and hours as well as any special promotions they’re offering that day — can be found online at richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org. The museum will be open from 9 AM – 1 PM that day and will hold a special drawing for a gift basket.

Participants scheduled to participate include, in Hinckley, Coco Café, Greensmith Garden & Gift Shop, Hinckley Donut Shop and Minnehaha Water; in Peninsula, Cuyahoga Valley Historical Museum, Peninsula Art Academy, Peninsula Coffee House and Market, Peninsula Library, Peninsula Village Antiques, Purplebrown Farm Store, River Light Gallery and Trail Mix Peninsula; and in Richfield, Carter Manor, Country Maid Ice Cream, Countryside Florist, Different Branches, Ohio Hardwood Furniture, POC’s Pierogies of Cleveland In Richfield (Market and Café), Polka Dot Pincushion, Richfield Branch Library, Richfield Historical Society, Somerville’s, Stitches & Stowaways and Stone + Sage/Harvest Moon Cafe.

For additional information, call the Richfield Historical Society at 330-659-0336.