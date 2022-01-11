Richland Soil and Water Conservation District Pond Fish Sale
Tue., March 01, 2022 at 8:00am
Tue., March 15, 2022 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, Ohio
Need to order fingerling fish for your pond? Order fish until April 15. Pick up is at the Richland County Fairgrounds Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. Choose from among Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Channel Catfish, Fathead Minnows and White Amur.
Cash, check or credit card accepted. If paying by credit card, must pay in person, show photo ID and add 3% convenience fee.
Cost: $1.00 per fingerling except for Fathead Minnows are $8.00 per 100 and White Amurs are $14.00 per Amur
Minimum order is $20.00
All sales final with no guarantee of survival.
For an order form, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions or call 419-747-8685.
This will be the only sale for 2022.