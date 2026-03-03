When

Mon., March 16, 2026 at 6:00pm

Mon., March 16, 2026 at 7:00pm

Longview Center 1485 W Longview Ave. Mansfield, OH

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will offer a free Pond Clinic on March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W Longview Ave. in Mansfield.

Steve Fender of Fenders Fish Hatchery will be on hand to answer questions on ponds and pond management.

Ponds can create a sense of serenity, a focal point, and a source of recreation on your property. They can also be used as a source of drinking water, fire suppression, and watering source for crops and livestock. Many people think creating and owning a pond is as simple as digging a hole and letting it fill up with water. There are a lot of factors you must consider before installing a pond which include how to stock and manage your pond.

Register for the Clinic at https://richlandswcd.net/event/pond-clinic-6/.

For more information, contact wallace.matt@richlandswcd.net or 419-747-8687.