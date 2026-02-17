Wed., March 11, 2026 at 6:30pm
Wed., March 11, 2026 at 9:00pm
Trinity Point Church of God
180 W. Trinity Point Drive
Clarion, PA
Join us for a consolidated viewing of the Roots So Deep (You Can See the Devil Down There) that explores the world of adaptive cattle farmers and their conventional farming neighbors. A team of pioneering scientists conduct groundbreaking research, investigating the costs and benefits of grazing practices in harmony with nature versus those in conflict with it. This movie is being shown “Free of Charge” the evening before the Western PA Grazing Conference. For more information, www.westernpagrazing.com.
