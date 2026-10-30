When

Sat., November 21, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., November 21, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Salem Memorial Building 785 E. State Street Saem, oh

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs to Host Veterans Appreciation Dinner and Program

Honoring Those Who Served

SALEM — The Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs is honored to host a dinner and special program recognizing all veterans on November 21 at 6 p.m. at the Salem Memorial Building–World War Memorial, 785 East State Street, Salem. Admission is free for veterans and $10 for guests.

The evening will feature John King of Ashtabula portraying Abraham Lincoln. King has received the Abraham Lincoln Award in Gettysburg and has performed in numerous states, bringing the life and legacy of America’s 16th president to audiences.

Lincoln served as president from 1861 until his assassination in 1865, leading the nation through the Civil War and helping secure the abolition of slavery through the Thirteenth Amendment. His Gettysburg Address, delivered November 19, 1863, remains one of the most famous speeches in American history. Held two days after its anniversary, this program offers an opportunity to reflect on service, sacrifice, and the freedoms we cherish.

The United Local High School Choir, under the direction of Sarah Pigza, will open the program with songs from the Civil War era, recalling the music that accompanied soldiers on their way to battle. Local acoustic guitarist Rick Stoffer will provide music during dinner.

Dinner will include baked chicken breast, dressing, roasted potatoes topped with gravy, buttered corn, bread, and dessert.

Advance tickets or reservations are requested to help organizers plan the meal. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Tickets may be purchased, or attendance reserved, at the Salem Memorial Building, Salem VFW Post 892, Salem Computer Center, Simply Scarves and More, and Salem AMVETS.

Reservations may also be made by messaging the Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs on Facebook, calling 330-207-6031, or contacting VFW Commander Doug Brannon at 330-853-4944.

The Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs invites the community to join this evening of appreciation, remembrance, and fellowship honoring our veterans.