When

Sat., May 09, 2026 TBD

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will host “Beautiful Birds” as part of its Science Saturday series on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton.

This Science Saturday event will highlight the birds that call Ohio home. Attendees will learn about the critical role birds play in keeping the ecosystem balanced and healthy from seed spreading to controlling insect populations. The event will feature hands-on crafts and activities for all ages that will help participants understand the impact Ohio’s birds have on our environment.

Science Saturdays are free with museum admission. All moms will get free admission to the museum on May 9 and 10 for Mother’s Day weekend. The museum is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.McKinleyMuseum.org.