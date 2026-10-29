When

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

Geauga West Library 13455 Chillicothe Road Chesterland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Soil FUNdamentals and Painting with Geauga SWCD

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will host Soil FUNdamentals and Painting on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, Ohio, in honor of Ohio Soil Health Week that runs Nov. 8-14.

Attendees will get a overview of soil properties and ways to improve soil health before painting with soil-derived watercolors. One lucky attendee will win a free soil test. The program is free but registration is required.

To register or for more information, visit geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/14670240 or call 440-729-4250.