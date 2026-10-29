Soil FUNdamentals and Painting with Geauga SWCD
Tue., November 10, 2026 at 6:30pm
Tue., November 10, 2026 at 8:30pm
Geauga West Library
13455 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH
Soil FUNdamentals and Painting with Geauga SWCD
CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District will host Soil FUNdamentals and Painting on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, Ohio, in honor of Ohio Soil Health Week that runs Nov. 8-14.
Attendees will get a overview of soil properties and ways to improve soil health before painting with soil-derived watercolors. One lucky attendee will win a free soil test. The program is free but registration is required.
To register or for more information, visit geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/14670240 or call 440-729-4250.
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