When

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Soup at Six to talk about Civil War

CANTON, Ohio — The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will host “The 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry: The Regiment of Presidents” on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton.

Ally Carlson, director of education at McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, will provide an in-depth look at the 23rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War which included two future presidents: William McKinley and Rutherford B. Hayes. The soldiers of the 23rd saw action in some of the largest battles of the war, and formed relationships they would carry for the rest of their lives. This workshop is part of the museum’s Soup at Six lecture series and the America 250-Ohio November theme of “Ohio Serves.”

Pre-registration is required for this event. To buy tickets, visit qrco.de/bgMTnx or call 330-455-7043 during regular business hours. The deadline to register is Nov. 5. The cost to attend is $25 per person and includes the program, soup, bread, a beverage and dessert.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.McKinleyMuseum.org.