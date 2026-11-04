When

Sat., November 07, 2026 TBD

Until

Sat., November 07, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Harrison County Fairgrounds 550 Grant St. Cadiz, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Square dance in Harrison County, Nov. 7

CADIZ, Ohio — The Harrison County Farm Bureau is hosting a free square dance for the public on Nov. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St. in Cadiz, Ohio.

Dan Kirk will be the caller, and light refreshments will be provided. The farm bureau will be accepting donations at the event.

For more information, contact the Harrison County Farm Bureau at 330-339-7211 or harrison@ofbf.org or visit ofbf.org/community/counties/harrison.