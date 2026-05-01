Tue., September 01, 2026 All Day Event
Mon., September 07, 2026 All Day Event
Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Ave
Canton, OH
330-452-0621
One of Stark County Ohio’s largest and longest-running family events
Photos
Tue., September 01, 2026 All Day Event
Mon., September 07, 2026 All Day Event
Stark County Fairgrounds
305 Wertz Ave
Canton, OH
330-452-0621
One of Stark County Ohio’s largest and longest-running family events
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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