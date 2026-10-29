When

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., November 12, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Creature Feature: Birds. Experience wildlife ambassadors up close and personal at the Wildlife Conservation Center at Sippo Lake Park on Nov. 12 from 6-7 p.m. This month’s spotlight is on the amazing world of birds. The program is free, but registration is required.