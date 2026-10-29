When

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., November 10, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Fall Foraging. Discover the ripe harvest fall can provide at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park on Nov. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. Acorns, fungi and fall plants will be discussed. Then guests will make and bottle their very own shagbark syrup. Registration is required. The fee is $5 for in-county and $7 for out-of-county.