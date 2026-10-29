When

Fri., November 20, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., November 20, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Night Hike. Experience Quail Hollow Park after dark as we explore the nocturnal sights and sounds of the park’s forested trails on Nov. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. Headlamps will be provided. The program is free, but registration is required.