Stark Parks hosts November programs, events – Night Hike
Fri., November 20, 2026 at 6:00pm
Fri., November 20, 2026 at 7:30pm
Quail Hollow Park
13480 Congress Lake Ave NE
Hartville, OH
Stark Parks hosts November programs, events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Night Hike. Experience Quail Hollow Park after dark as we explore the nocturnal sights and sounds of the park’s forested trails on Nov. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. Headlamps will be provided. The program is free, but registration is required.
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