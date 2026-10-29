Stark Parks hosts November programs, events – Night Sky Navigation and Evening Hike
Fri., November 13, 2026 at 5:30pm
Fri., November 13, 2026 at 8:00pm
Pike Ridge Park
7498 E Sparta Ave SE
Magnolia, OH
Stark Parks hosts November programs, events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Night Sky Navigation and Evening Hike. Learn about stars, planets and constellations with The Wilderness Center’s Astronomy Club as they navigate the night sky with telescopes on Nov. 13 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Pike Ridge Park. An evening hike will be scheduled at 5:30 p.m. prior to the stargazing event starting at 6:30 p.m. If the sky is cloudy, the Astronomy Club will not be on-site, but the hike will occur rain or shine. The program is free, but registration is required.
Photos