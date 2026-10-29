Stark Parks hosts November programs, events – Seed Cleaning
Thu., November 05, 2026 at 1:00pm
Thu., November 05, 2026 at 2:00pm
Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park
5712 12th St NW
Canton, OH
Stark Parks hosts November programs, events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Seed Cleaning. Stark Parks has been hard at work collecting native seeds, and now they need help to clean them on Nov. 5 from 1-2 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. No experience required and all supplies provided. Program is free, but registration is required.
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