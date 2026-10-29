When

Thu., November 05, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Thu., November 05, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park 5712 12th St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Seed Cleaning. Stark Parks has been hard at work collecting native seeds, and now they need help to clean them on Nov. 5 from 1-2 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. No experience required and all supplies provided. Program is free, but registration is required.