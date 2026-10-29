Stark Parks hosts November programs, events – Vetrun
Sat., November 07, 2026 at 8:00am
Sat., November 07, 2026 at 10:00am
Sippo Lake Park (North)
5712 12th St. NW,
Canton, OH
Stark Parks hosts November programs, events
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Veterun. Honor veterans by participating in a free 5K Veterun (or walk) hosted by the local parkrun organization. There will be a morning briefing at 7:50 a.m. followed by the run starting at 8 a.m. Advanced account setup is required for those who have never participated in parkrun. Visit www.parkrun.us/sippolake/ to register.
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