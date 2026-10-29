When

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., November 07, 2026 at 10:00am

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park (North) 5712 12th St. NW, Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks hosts November programs, events

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities for November. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Veterun. Honor veterans by participating in a free 5K Veterun (or walk) hosted by the local parkrun organization. There will be a morning briefing at 7:50 a.m. followed by the run starting at 8 a.m. Advanced account setup is required for those who have never participated in parkrun. Visit www.parkrun.us/sippolake/ to register.