When

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., May 30, 2027 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Christ Episcopal Church 2627 Atlantic Street NE Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Warren Philharmonic Orchestra announces Strings of Joy program for 2026-2027

WARREN, Ohio — The Warren Philharmonic Orchestra, with support from private donors and the Youngstown‑Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, will continue offering free string lessons to Trumbull County students through the Frank R. Bodor Strings of Joy Program.

Students are selected through an application process, and each participant receives a loaned violin or cello for use throughout the program. The Frank R. Bodor Strings of Joy reflects the WPO’s commitment to nurturing young musicians and expanding access to high‑quality music education throughout the Mahoning Valley.

This year’s free violin lessons will be held each Sunday afternoon from Oct. 18 through May 30, 2027. New and returning violin students in grades 3–7 will study with violinist Natalie Machala at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic Street NE in Warren.

Program materials, including the application, student/parent agreement and parent guide, are available at warren-philharmonic.org/strings-of-joy.

The Warren Philharmonic Orchestra is a non‑profit serving the Mahoning Valley and surrounding communities. The Fall 2026 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, also at Christ Episcopal Church.

Community members wishing to support the Frank R. Bodor Strings of Joy program may contact the WPO or visit www.warren-philharmonic.org/strings-of-joy for donation opportunities.