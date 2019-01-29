Thu., March 07, 2019 at 9:00am
Thu., March 07, 2019 at 12:00am
Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center
132 Pine Ridge Rd.
Blairsville, PA
This annual event is organized by agribusiness sponsors to provide useful educational content for those involved with dairy production in Southwest Pennsylvania. The 2019 program agenda is as follows:
8:45 a.m. – Registration and Trade Show
10:00 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions
10:10 a.m. – Goals for Calf Management: Develop the Calf or Develop the Rumen? What is the Priority?, Dr. Robert James
11:15 a.m. – Marketing: What People and Processors Want, Marilyn Hershey
12:00 p.m. – Lunch and Trade Show
1:10 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Managing the Numbers With Heifers
2:30 p.m. – Adjourn
This event is provided free of charge for dairy producers because of generous sponsorship from local agribusinesses. However, registration is required. The registration deadline is February 28.