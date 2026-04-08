FFA News Round-up for the week of April 2, 2026

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA competed in the Ag Mechanics Contest at Wynford High School March 11. Contestants classified oil and lubricants, welded, identified tools and fasteners, completed a carburetor labeling diagram, sized and identified nuts and bolts, used a micrometer and identified parts from a small engine. The team placed seventh at the event and, individually, Reece Anderson placed 10th.

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BELOIT, Ohio — The West Branch FFA Grain Merchandising Team finished in third place in the state contest March 18 at Wilmington College. The team had to market a grain crop for an entire production cycle, select the best contracts and defend their decisions in an interview. Team members were Lance Myers, Austin Ruthrauff, Austin Pierce and Stella Zippay. The team made history with one of the highest finishes for a State CDE team in the program.

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RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA celebrated National FFA week from Feb. 23-27 where the chapter participated in themed dress-up days, spread agricultural education and hosted events like teacher appreciation and various games.

On Monday, the chapter held a tractor/farm safety day where students learned about the importance of being safe while using/ being around farming equipment. FFA members also got to drive their tractors to school for the community to view.

On Tuesday, the chapter sold strawberries to raise funds for future FFA events and the livestock judging team traveled to Gallia County for the Livestock Judging CDE Invitational.

On Wednesday, the chapter officers held its annual Ag Olympics in the high school gym. Grades 7-12th had the option to participate in apple bobbing, pedal tractor, lasso and feed sack racing. The class of 2029 was the official Ag Olympics winner and will have their class year engraved on the traveling trophy.

On Thursday, the chapter educated third graders on agriculture including farm land and cattle. Students also participated in activities to learn about ag including weld with crackers and cheese, make ice cream to learn about the dairy industry and learn about soil layers with cereal.

On Friday, chapter members collected pop tabs from each grade to take to the Ronald McDonald House. The pop tabs help fund the organization. The class with the most pop tabs was Mrs. Roses’ fifth grade class; as a prize, they received fresh donut with chocolate milk. After school, FFA students cleaned up trash and old flags at Greenwood Cemetery. The dress up day was fisherman/woman where students wore fisherman clothes.

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ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA member Haley McNaull placed third in the state for Extemporaneous Public Speaking at a competition held on March 7 at Marysville High School. McNaull’s first speech was about how biotechnology is transforming food production. She placed fourth and advanced to the final round. Her last speech addressed “In what ways are modern technologies redefining growing environments for U.S. agriculture?” where she discussed the impact of tillage, climate, fertilization, variable rate technology and new robotic technologies.

This is McNaull’s final year as chapter president as she prepares to study horticulture and crop science at Ohio State University in the fall.

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DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA competed several District 1 career development events on March 3 at Fulton County Fairgrounds. Willa Rosene placed first in the district and third in the invite for the Equine Management CDE, while Juliana Griggs took third place in the district and fifth in the invite. Overall, the Equine Management CDE placed sixth in the district and 10th in the invitational. The competitors were Willa Rosene, Juliana Griggs, Colt Reckner and Payton Reimer.

The Wildlife CDE team placed second in the district and third in the invitational. Members who competed were Hunter Elton, Archer Andrews, Jensyn Gillen, Clarence Taft, Braxton Pennington, Jordinn Heinemann, McCoy Tedrow, Edmida Hintz, Jakub Heinemann, Dylan Funk, Hunter Heinemann, Carl Dutridge, Brady Murray, Spencer Moden, Hayes Demaline and Trevor Rohrs. Delta FFA members Aiden Riegsecker and Ana Gilders competed in the Poultry CDE. The chapter’s Nature Interpretation CDE team placed ninth in the district. The competitors were Zorn Treutle, Gavin Canskey, Trevin Crawford, Tyler Savage, Bentley Lukaszek, Talon Nation, Jostin Murillo and Maxton Tedrick. Delta FFA members that participated in the General Livestock CDE were Allison

Earl, Abby Savage and Jayda Graham. The chapter’s Meats CDE team placed ninth in the district and 10th in the invitational. Team members were Ethan Wilson, Elwin Griewahn, Alex Keivens and Layton Fisher. Gracyn Pelton placed fourth in the district and sixth in the invite for the Agronomy CDE, while Jacob Schlatter placed ninth in the district. Overall, the Agronomy CDE team placed eighth in the district. The team consisted of Pelton and Schlatter.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in the Veterinary Science CDE Online Exam on March 16 where the team placed third overall in the district. The competitors were Clarie Bates, Abby

Savage, Ana Gilders, Olivia Siewertsen, Juliana Griggs, Eve Smith, Allison Earl, Preslee Hosler, Addison Hoggrefe and Juleyanna Wurns. Individually, Bates placed ninth in the district and Abby

Savage placed 10th in the district. Bates advanced to the state finals.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA participated in online state CDE exams on March 2, including the dairy cattle, poultry management and equine management exams.

The chapter placed eighth in the district for the Dairy Cattle CDE. The competitors were Claire Bates, Allison Earl and Abby Savage. Delta FFA placed fifth in the district for the Poultry Management CDE. Team members were Ana Gilders and Aiden Riegsecker. During the Equine Management CDE, the chapter placed third overall in the district. Juliana Griggs placed 10th individually in the district. The competitors were Juliana Griggs, Willa Rosene, Payton Reimer and Colt Reckner.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA competed in the Ohio Grain Merchandising Exam on Feb. 8 and placed fifth in the district. Melanie Wyse placed seventh in the district individually.

DELTA, Ohio — Delta FFA celebrated FFA week from Feb. 23-28. Each day of FFA week has a theme; this year the theme’s were USA Day, Farmers Day Off Pajama Day, Western Dress Day, Hiding in Camo and Neon Day. Daily treats are also part of FFA week; this year it was ice cream Monday, pizza Wednesday, sweet treat Thursday and doughnut Friday. To celebrate FFA week, the chapter opened up a coffee bar and bake sale, with earnings going toward the children’s hospital.

On Monday, students dressed up in red, white and blue and played a game where they had to find ducks with individual F and A letters on the bottom. Students who found three ducks to spell FFA won a prize.

On Farmers Day Off Tuesday, most members stayed home and participated in virtual school, while juniors came in to take their ACT.

On Western Wednesday, students came dressed in their best boots, jeans, button-ups and cowboy hats.

On Thursday, members came dressed in camo clothing, and brought home-made sweet treats to share.

To end the week, members dressed in neon on Friday and ate donuts. The coffee bar and bake sale sold out.