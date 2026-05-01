When

Sat., May 09, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sat., May 09, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

East Rochester United Methodist Church 24754 State Route 30, East Rochester. East Rochester, OH

Phone

330-894-2515

Website

Posted In

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — The East Rochester United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss Steak Dinner.

May 9 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the church, 24754 State Route 30, East Rochester.

The menu will include slow roasted Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, old fashioned pies and deserts and a beverage.

The price is $15 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under. Dine-in or carry outs available.

Questions, call 330-894-2515 the day of the dinner. The proceeds will benefit the church and missions.