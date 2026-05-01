Sat., May 09, 2026 at 4:00pm
Sat., May 09, 2026 No Specific End Time
East Rochester United Methodist Church
24754 State Route 30, East Rochester.
East Rochester, OH
330-894-2515
EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — The East Rochester United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss Steak Dinner.
May 9 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the church, 24754 State Route 30, East Rochester.
The menu will include slow roasted Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, old fashioned pies and deserts and a beverage.
The price is $15 for adults and $8 for kids 10 and under. Dine-in or carry outs available.
Questions, call 330-894-2515 the day of the dinner. The proceeds will benefit the church and missions.
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