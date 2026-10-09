Sat., October 17, 2026 at 4:00pm
Sat., October 17, 2026 at 7:00pm
East Rochester United Methodist Church
24754 state Route 30
East Rochester, OH
Swiss steak dinner set for Oct. 17
EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — The East Rochester United Methodist Church, 24754 state Route 30 in East Rochester, will host a Swiss steak dinner on Oct. 17 from 4-7 p.m.
The dinner includes slow-roasted Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, old-fashioned pies and desserts and a beverage.
Adults are $15 each and kids 10 and younger are $8. The dinners are available to dine-in or carry out.
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