When

Sat., November 28, 2026 at 12:30pm

Until

Sun., December 13, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Wellington Station 46485 State Route 18 Wellington, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Take a ride on vintage ‘Santa Train” in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Join the Lorain & West Virginia Railway for a train ride on vintage railroad cars, pulled by 1950s-era diesel passenger locomotive.

The train leaves from the L&WV Railway’s 19th-century railroad station in Wellington, Ohio, and takes guests on a short train ride north, then returns to the station. The trip is a maximum of 1.5 miles north and lasts approximately 30-50 minutes. All children receive a bell.

The annual Santa Train is scheduled to run on Nov. 28 and 29 and Dec. 5 and 6, 12 and 13. The train will leave the station at 12:30, 2, 3:30, 5:00 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, the train will leave at 12:30, 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

Trains depart from the Wellington Station, 46485 State Route 18, Wellington, Ohio.

Tickets will only be sold online. Those tickets will be available for pickup at the office in the station 15-30 minutes before your train is scheduled to depart. Everyone needs one of these tickets to board the train. The train runs regardless of weather and leaves at the scheduled time.

Adult tickets are $25.70. Children (under 12) tickets are $18.92. Infant tickets (children under 2) are $5.65. Senior tickets are $18.92 (60 and over). For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.lwvry.org.