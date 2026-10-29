When

Fri., November 13, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., November 13, 2026 at 10:00am

Event Venue

Mill Creek Park Ford Nature Center 840 Old Furnace Road Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Take a trolley ride through Mill Creek

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Enjoy an End-of-Season Trolley event Nov. 13 from 9-10 a.m. at Mill Creek Park. Join Educator Miss Lynn for park wanderings through Mill Creek Park aboard the Cohasset Express.

Participants should meet at Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, and should dress for the weather, as the trolley has no heat.

Cost of the ride is $5. Register/pay by Nov. 11 online at reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs/3847/ or call 330-740-7107 ext. 129. No walk-ins or pets are permitted on the trolley. The trolley is not handicap accessible, and boarding requires stepping up a large step.

Visit reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs for information on other programs and events offered by Mill Creek MetroParks.