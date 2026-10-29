Fri., November 13, 2026 at 9:00am
Fri., November 13, 2026 at 10:00am
Mill Creek Park Ford Nature Center
840 Old Furnace Road
Youngstown, OH
Take a trolley ride through Mill Creek
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Enjoy an End-of-Season Trolley event Nov. 13 from 9-10 a.m. at Mill Creek Park. Join Educator Miss Lynn for park wanderings through Mill Creek Park aboard the Cohasset Express.
Participants should meet at Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, and should dress for the weather, as the trolley has no heat.
Cost of the ride is $5. Register/pay by Nov. 11 online at reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs/3847/ or call 330-740-7107 ext. 129. No walk-ins or pets are permitted on the trolley. The trolley is not handicap accessible, and boarding requires stepping up a large step.
Visit reservations.millcreekmetroparks.org/programs for information on other programs and events offered by Mill Creek MetroParks.
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