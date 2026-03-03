Thu., March 19, 2026 at 6:00pm
The 14th annual Taste of Tusc, a fundraiser for the Ohio & Erie Canalway and Towpath Trail, will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE in New Philadelphia, on March 19 from 6-8 p.m. General admission presale tickets are $45 online leading up to the event and $50 at the door (if available). A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $55, opening the event to guests at 5:15 p.m., 45 minutes before doors open to general ticket holders. Tickets are available online at www.ohioeriecanal.org/taste-of-tusc or by calling the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition at 330-374-5657. For questions or assistance, contact Event Coordinator Kendra Harrelson at kharrelson@ohioeriecanal.org.
