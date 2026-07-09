When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Age of Steam Roundhouse 213 Smokey Lane Rd SW Sugarcreek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Age Of Steam Roundhouse will host touch-a-truck event for kids

SUGARCREEK, Ohio — The Age of Steam Roundhouse will be holding a Touch-A-Truck, Touch-A-Train event on Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 213 Smokey Lane Rd SW, Sugarcreek, Ohio.

The event welcomes youth to experience vehicles of all sizes and shapes in new ways. Police, fire and other emergency vehicles will be joined by semi-tractors, farm tractors and everything in between. Admission is free.

There will be an eclectic list of equipment from local businesses and organizations to see. The mission of Touch a Truck, Touch a Train is to allow young people to climb inside and out as well as look at the controls of as many different vehicles and equipment as possible.

Those who have a vehicle to showcase at our event should contact info@ageofsteamroundhouse.org. Admission is free for all ages. Roundhouse tours are available at an additional cost.

For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/3xe6rjn6. For more information about the museum, visit ageofsteamroundhouse.org, email info@ageofsteamroundhouse.org or call 330-852-4676.