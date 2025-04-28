Fri., May 16, 2025 at 5:30pm
No Specific End Time
Mt. Hope Auction
8076 OH-241
Mt. Hope, Ohio
330-600-4206
Mid Ohio benefit tractor pull. For tractor pull questions call Marcus Yoder at 330-600-4206.
Photos
